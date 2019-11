Florida’s Lamichal Perine (2) runs away from South Carolina’s R.J. Roderick (10) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Columbia, SC. Florida defeated South Carolina 38-27 (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

The Florida running back officially accepted his Senior Bowl invite Friday afternoon.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Theodore’s Lamical Perine is coming home for the Senior Bowl.

Perine has 491 yards rushing and six total touchdowns for the Gators this season.

The 2020 Senior Bowl will be played January 25th at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.