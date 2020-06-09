Appointments only at Theodore License Commission Office

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County License Commission Office in Theodore is not letting anyone inside the building unless they have an appointment. We reached out to the Deputy License Commissioner Adam Bourne Tuesday morning. He says they are “in the early stages of transitioning to a schedule-only system in an effort to accommodate the governor’s capacity recommendation for COVID-19.”
