Thefts from Post Office drop boxes reported in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope police are warning residents after thefts from the mail drop boxes in front of the Fairhope Post Office have been reported.

The police department posted the warning to Facebook, saying the thefts were reported from in front of the Fairhope Post Office and other locations around the county.

Police ask if you have any checks that were mailed out mid-January that have not reached their destination, or checks that have had the name and amount on the check changed to contact Investigator Julie Joyner at (251) 929-1453.