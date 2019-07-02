Theft caught on camera in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Owners of Makenzie’s Transmission in Theodore want answers after someone stole from them Monday night.

Jason and Daphine Rojeski say an unknown man was caught on their surveillance camera stealing thousands of dollars in materials. They say dirt bikes and tools were missing.











Mobile Police gave News 5 the following statement:

The victim stated an unknown male driving an older model truck was seen on video cutting locks on shipping containers. The subject stole assorted tools, equipment and other items and then fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Mobile Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mobile Police.