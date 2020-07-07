The term ‘race’ to be removed from future Mobile documents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council passed an Ordinance at their Tuesday meeting to eliminate the term race on city official documents and forms.

The ordinance that was passed on Tuesday is an amended version of the one originally introduced and will now allow future city officials documents to read ethnicity rather than race. Councilman Fred Richardson is the one who proposed this ordinance over a month ago and had much reasoning behind it. He told the council many times that the term race is only holding their community back and that there is only one race, the human race.

After the ordinance was passed today, Richardson was quick to show his praise and say, “This council made a bold move today in passing this ordinance.” The amended version of the ordinance and the one passed reads “The word “RACE”, as pertaining to any citizen’s ethnicity, will no longer divide our citizens, and will disappear and be removed from any and all official forms of the City of Mobile, except as may be required by state or federal law, rule, regulation or requirement;”

The ordinance passed by a vote of 6-0 with councilwoman Bess Rich abstaning her vote after voicing her concerns with it saying “I just don’t see how it is productive and has any real teeth to make change.” And there have been others at passed meetings with opposition to the ordinance as well. One citizen, Leo Alexander saying “When I hear replacing race with ethnicity, who does that benefit? It doesn’t benefit black people.”

Richardson said he is happy with today’s decision and feels it will move the city forward. We are all the same. No more black race, no more white race. We are all the same.” said Richardson.

