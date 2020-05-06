The Supreme Court resumes arguments by telephone

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is back for Day Three of arguments by telephone with the audio available live to audiences around the world. You can listen live here starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.

The stakes are higher on Wednesday. There are two arguments scheduled, and there’s a more high-profile case.

This is the last day for arguments this week. The justices have three more days and six cases remaining next week.

Here are some observations, trivia and analysis from our Supreme Court reporters (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

The stakes are higher in the phone arguments the Supreme Court is set to hear Wednesday.

The high court will hear two arguments in one day over the phone because of the coronavirus pandemic, with audio provided live. The session is expected to last approximately two hours.

The higher-profile case is about a dispute over Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women. It stems from former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

The second argument is a free speech case involving a 1991 law aimed at protecting consumers from unwanted telemarketing calls.

On Monday the court heard a case about Booking.com’s ability to trademark its name. On Tuesday the case was about federal money to fight AIDS around the world.

