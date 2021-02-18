The Severe Threat has Ended; Lingering Showers Will Persist

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Happy Friday Eve Gulf Coast. The severe threat has come to an end, but we’ll keep a chance for lingering showers through around midday for most locations. In NWFL a few stray showers will continue to be possible through the afternoon.

It’s going to be a cool/chilly and breezy day. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees north of the immediate coast and winds will be out of the north around 15 mph. Gusts could be upwards of 20-25 mph. We will also keep a mostly cloudy sky through the day.

Tonight will turn cold as clouds slowly clear. Overnight lows will drop to or just below freezing along and north of I-10. With a steady wind continuing wind chills will likely be in the 20s.

Clouds will continue to slowly decrease throughout the day on Friday. Either way it’s going to be another chilly day with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees again. We’ll then be clear and freezing again on Friday night as lows drop to the upper 20s.

By Saturday afternoon a warming trend will begin. Highs will top out in the upper 50s Saturday with sunshine. Sunday begins in the 30s, but it will be low and mid-60s in the afternoon. A few showers will be possible late Sunday into early Monday. Moving into next week we’ll continue to see days in the 60s and nights mainly in the 40s.