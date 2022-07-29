There are a lot of really cool ways to spend your Saturday nights in Pensacola, but not many nearly as cool as watching classic movies back on the silver screen in the majestic Pensacola Saenger Theater for their Summer Movie Series! Come on out as they have many household names that will be playing including “An Affair to Remember”, “Saturday Night Fever”, “Jailhouse Rock”, “Resident Evil”, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, and “The Princess Bride!” All classic movies that you don’t want to miss! Plus there is a surprise at the beginning of every movie from The Gulf Coast CW! Check out this edition of Things To Do With Theo to hear more about these great events!