The Olympic flame is set to arrive in Japan, no spectators allowed

TOKYO (AP) – The Olympic flame is set to arrive in Japan from Greece even as the opening of the Tokyo Games is in doubt. More voices are calling for the games to be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The flame will touch down Friday in northern Japan aboard a white aircraft painted with the inscription “Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay” along its side. Everything about the arrival ceremony at the Matsushima air base will be subdued. The flame will stay in northern Japan for almost a week until the torch relay begins officially on March 26 from northern Fukushima prefecture.
