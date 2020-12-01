‘The need is only greater:’ The Salvation Army seeking help on Giving Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Giving Tuesday, a generosity movement every year, but this year being all the more important.

Giving Tuesday falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year, encouraging people to donate to the non-profit of their choice in the spirit of the Holidays. Non-profits like The Salvation Army say the need is even greater this year locally with the pandemic and two hurricanes hitting our area.

“We’re already we’re down about $30,000 in our kettle income for this year,” Capt. Trey Jones with the Coastal Alabama region says.

Less shopping in person means less money going into the kettles. There is an imbalance too in that due to the pandemic, Sally and Zeta more people are in need of the Salvation Army’s help. Capt. Jones went on to say, “There is a lot of people out there still in great need right now and the need is only greater than it has been.”

Capt. Herbert Frazier over in Pensacola says they are dealing with similar circumstances. “I was looking at my stats and we have helped 400 percent more people this year than last year.”

Volunteers for bell ringing is another area hurting. Coastal Alabama is only operating half of their regular locations due to a lack of volunteers. Pensacola, being right there with them, operating 17 out of 31 sites.

“You might not be able to give monetarily, but you and your family could go out and ring at one of the location sites,” Capt. Fraizer said.

The Salvation Army is also holding a virtual kettle, where you can donate online. You can find that link here. The link to volunteer to ring a bell can be found here.

LATEST STORIES