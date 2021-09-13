The Matrix is back after 20 years

Twenty years after the original Matrix movie, it’s time to go back inside.

The trailer for the very much anticipated fourth installment of the Matrix franchise has been released.

The Matrix: Resurrections will hit theaters on December 22nd.

Doja Cat is set to host the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend…

She’ll also be performing at the show, taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn… and welcoming back a live audience this year.

Doja Cat is also up for five awards at the VMA’s… including “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year”

Justin Beiber has the most nominations… with seven.

The VMA’s will air live this Sunday on CW55.

The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off last night with the Broadway musical adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen.”

However, one of the most anticipated film debuts of the festival is “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield as televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker.

CBS’ Big Brother is opening its doors to celebrities in the winter of 2022. Some of the former VIP’s include TV personality, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Olympian Ryan Lochte, actor Joey Lawrence and former White House Director of Communications, Anthony Scaramucci.

The CMA Awards nominations are out and country music stars Chris Stapleton, and Eric Church lead the nominations… Each vying for the same top five categories.The 2021 in the Country Music Association Awards will be handed out in early November.