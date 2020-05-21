The impact of COVID-19 on domestic violence

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As many people are staying home during the pandemic, domestic violence is becoming more frequent and dangerous. Calls to domestic violence hotlines are up across the country.

“It’s extremely alarming and that’s why Penelope House has been here to serve,” said Melanie Bankhead, Shelter Supervisor at Penelope House.

As many doors are still closed, with restrictions due to the pandemic, Bankhead with Penelope House said their doors are always open and have been during COVID-19 to help those dealing with their own crisis at home.

“We want victims to come and be safe and feel protected. They do not have to be harmed in their own home,” said Bankhead.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said they expected to see domestic violence numbers shift during the pandemic. He said at first they did see a slight decrease in domestic violence calls, but now violent attacks are starting to pick back up.

“Now, I have not gotten those stats in the last 2-3 weeks. But it may be that it’s beginning now to where there is an increase beginning to tic up. It was down drastically in the first two months,” said Cochran.

Bankhead said victims leaving is the most dangerous time, especially now during the pandemic. But with the help of Penelope House, it can be a safe transition.

“Know that there is someone here who can help you and hear you, that can support you,” said Bankhead.

Penelope House offers services to help women and men get out of violent relationships safely. You can call their crisis line 24 hours a day at 251-342-8994.

