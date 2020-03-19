The Hangout removes over 80 seats from dining area as an added safety measure

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Hangout in Gulf Shores is following the recommendations from local and state officials when it comes to operating during the coronavirus outbreak. News 5 received many messages from viewers on St. Patrick’s Day concerned with the large number of crowds gathering at the popular restaurant/venue.

The Hangout has canceled live music and late night gatherings until further notice.

“The Hangout values the safety of our guests and employees above anything else, and we are following recommendations from the Alabama Department of Health and CDC. As of end of business on Tuesday, The Hangout cancelled live music and late night until further notice. We also removed over 80 seats from our dining room and are practicing social distancing with a minimum of 6 feet in between tables. We are continuing to use single touch menus, condiments and utensils to minimize any opportunity for cross contamination. Additionally, our dining rooms, kitchens and public areas are continuously cleaned by designated employees throughout the day to ensure a sanitized environment,” said Derek Rowan, Hangout’s marketing manager.

