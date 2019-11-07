‘The Godfather Part II’ is coming back to theaters for its 45th anniversary

(WFLA) – The Godfather Part II is making its way back into theaters for its 45th anniversary.

The film will screen at more than 600 theaters on Sunday, Nov. 10, Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Thursday, Nov. 14.

The crime family drama is produced and directed by Francis Ford Coppola and centers around Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) and Vito Corleone’s (Robert De Niro) as one rises to power while the other is plagued by corruption.

The film made history as the only sequel of a “Best Picture”-winner to also win the award.

Click here to find a screening near you.

