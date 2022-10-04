Loxley, Ala. (WKRG) — We may have led Mandey Shiver to believe that the entire population of Loxley Elementary School already knew about her Golden Apple Award.

We were just teasing a little since all 480 students were let out of class to watch her receive her Golden Apple.

The second-grade teacher has been an educator for 11 years. She comes by the profession naturally.

“My Dad was a principal, my Mom was a first-grade teacher. My Dad was in it for 38 years—my Mom was in it 37 years I believe,” she said.



And Shiver said she always knew she wanted to be a teacher.



She told us, “I always knew–I grew up in the summers and after school in my Mom’s classroom. It’s just like I always knew in the back of my mind I wanted to be a teacher.”



Not only does she love kids—they love her too, according to her nominators Trent and Tucker–although it was a little hard for them to express their admiration in the spur of the moment.



“She’s a good teacher and she’s the best teacher ever,” said Trent.

Our congratulations to Mandey Shiver and Loxley Elementary School for a job well done.