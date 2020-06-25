The Eiffel Tower reopens amid the pandemic, 104 days after the initial closure

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Good Morning Gulf Coast! We had an active weather day yesterday with multiple storm reports. Today there is no threat for severe weather but a 50/50 chance for an afternoon thunderstorm or shower.

This morning there is a 30% chance of a light shower heading into the late morning hours. There will be a break in the rain throughout mid-day with rising temperatures. This afternoon we will have a high of 87 degrees with partly cloudy skies.