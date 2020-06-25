The Eiffel Tower reopens amid the pandemic, 104 days after the initial closure

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — The Eiffel Tower has reopened, marking another milestone in France’s recovery from its coronavirus lockdown. Lifts that usually whisk people up the 324-meter (1,063-feet) tall wrought-iron tower remain closed, so the first visitors had to take the stairs. Of the Tower’s three decks, only the first two reopened. Those who made the climb Thursday were rewarded with far-away views. The closure of 104 days was the tower’s longest in peace time. It cost the landmark 27 million euros ($30 million) in lost revenues. Xavier Besa, a tourist from Barcelona, was among the first in line, delighted to find the landmark open when other Paris attractions remain closed.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories