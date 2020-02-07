The Coronavirus is starting to impact the economy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Good morning Gulf Coast and happy Friday! It’s going to be a cold and breezy start to the day so make sure you have that extra layer!

Thankfully, it will be a bright end to the work-week. Temperatures will run below average with highs in the middle to upper 50s. The Mardi Gras Season kicks off in Downtown Mobile tonight! It will be clear and cool. An extra layer would be good to have, but while trying to get throws, that should help warm you up nicely!