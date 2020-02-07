The Coronavirus is starting to impact the economy

by: The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) – Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. has reported sales in China by the company and its partners fell nearly 12% from a year earlier in January due to the outbreak of a virus in central China’s Wuhan and extended Lunar New Year holidays in many parts of China. Rival Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday that it was extending a production stoppage at its plants in China by an extra week, to Feb. 16. Toyota said its non-manufacturing staff are due to resume work from Monday. Meanwhile, Fast Retailing Co., parent of Uniqlo fashion chain, said it has temporarily closed about half of its 750 outlets in mainland China due to the outbreak.

