The Clydesdales to appear in Biloxi Wednesday

The City of Biloxi sent out a notice that the famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be in town Wednesday for the public to see:

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Biloxi on Wednesday, and you can get a close-up look at the stately horses and their shiney red beer wagon when the team arrives at City Hall between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m.

The Clydesdales, world-renowned as the ambassadors of Budwesier, will be greeted at City Hall by Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich.

“We’re always glad to have the Clydesdales in Biloxi, especially on our ‘new’ Howard Avenue,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said. “The team of Clydesdales is sort of like our Howard Avenue: ‘Looks old. Brand new. Way cool.'”

The horses will actually begin their Biloxi journey at 6 Wednesday evening, on Howard Avenue at I-110, traveling eastward, over the bricked-section of the roadway. The team will turn south at Main Street, west on Water Street and north on Lameuse, stopping at City Hall, 140 Lameuse St.

Said Gilich: “You know, everybody has seen these horses on TV, but to see these majestic and gentle animals up close is a real treat. Bring the family. Like they say, ‘This Bud is for Biloxi.'”



See the route here: https://biloxi.ms.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/clydesdales2020.pdf