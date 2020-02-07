The Clydesdales return to the Gulf Coast for Mardi Gras

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Budweiser Clydesdales will gallop through the streets of downtown Fairhope during the Maids of Jubilee parade Feb. 21, the first of four Mardi Gras parades the horses are scheduled to appear in on the Alabama Gulf Coast.

A member of the mystic society told News 5, “The Maids of Jubilee are not only excited but honored to have the Budweiser Clydesdales celebrate Mardi Gras with us. It is a privilege to have such stunningly beautiful iconic horses, exemplifying America’s spirit, leading our parade!”

The Clydesdales participated in the MOJ parade in 2009.

This year’s parade theme is ‘Mermaids on Broadway.’

Parade-goers can also expect to see two camels in the parade this year. One carrying the Lead Marshal and a pack camel for all of her throws.

The Maids of Jubilee is the first Ladies Parading Group on the Eastern Shore.

