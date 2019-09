Mobile, Ala. — City leaders are hoping to get input about the future of Langan Park, also known as Municipal Park.

A public work session is being held Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mobile Museum of Art. The public is invited.

People are also invited to participate in an online survey.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LanganMunicipalPark.

Information gathered from the work session and survey will be used to devise a multi-year plan for the park and help phase-in improvements.