‘The Bachelor’ is now casting seniors for a new dating reality show

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) — Do you know any seniors looking for love?

Now is their chance to appear on national television if they’d like to take their quest for love public.

It was revealed on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor” that ABC is casting a new version of the show with “seniors looking for love.”

One of the show’s producers posted more details on Instagram, captioning a photo of an older couple with the sunset in the background, “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show!”

To apply, you have to be an “active”, outgoing, and single U.S. resident.

Looking for love? Click here to apply.

