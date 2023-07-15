MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Excited, proud, and ambitious are the best words to describe the pole vaulters in the 12th Annual Dauphin Street Vault. The competition packed Dauphin Street Saturday morning, and the pole vaulters that competed believe events like these can shed more light on the sport.

People in different parts of the country including New York, California, Louisiana, and Mississippi, came together to compete in the Annual Street Vault.

For competitors and Mobile-natives Josh Olsen and Denton Elliott, pole vaulting isn’t as daunting as people may believe.

“A lot of people think it’s scary, but it’s not,” explained Olsen. “A lot of people are trying to ask you what it’s like going up, but you don’t know. It’s just like unconscious.”

“Being upside down doesn’t last very long,” explained Elliott. “It’s like it’s more fun than it is scary once you get to actually try it and get good at it.”

Other competitors are happy to see their hard work and passion into the sport pay off.

“I did pretty good there in warmups,” said Mississippi-native Ethan Belcher. “I did decent during competition. I could have done a little better, but I’m proud of what I did.”

The Dauphin Street Vault along with the Mobile Sports Authority helped put the event together. Meet Director Drew Bentley with DSV says the event brought at least 180 athletes from different levels to compete.

“We have the NCAA champion,” explained Bentley. “Tonight, we have about six different high school state champions that are competing today. But I mean, it’s all ranges of ability.”

Dauphin Street filled with cheers and applause for those showcasing their skills. Along with the cheers, the pole vaulters hope their desired sport receives more recognition.

“Especially where me and him are from, in Mississippi pole vaulting isn’t prominent at all,” explained pole vaulter Grady Westbrook. “And so things like this, if we had more of this, it would be so much more popularized. Things like this make it so much bigger.”

“Not a lot of people know about pole vaulting,” explained Reese Prevose. “It’s not a very big thing. So even to get to the college level, it’s a big deal, and this definitely helps raise awareness for it.”

Aside from the sport, it’s the competition and camaraderie that brings those together.

“Pole vaulting is a really tight knit community and we’re all just like one big family,” explained Westbrook.

“I’ve never met these two before. I don’t even know their names, but these are my brothers,” said Prevose.