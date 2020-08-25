That’s not Usain Bolt! NBC uses Kevin Hart’s photo in post about the Olympian

(WKRG) — One man is the fastest person on the planet. The other makes a living making people laugh.

Make no mistake — Usain Bolt and Kevin Hart are completely different people.

That may sound like a no-brainer, but you might have thought otherwise if you were following the trending stories on Twitter on Tuesday.

NBC News shared a story about Usain Bolt testing positive for coronavirus. However, the photo attached to the post was not of the Olympic gold medalist.

Instead, a photo of comedian Kevin Hart appeared everywhere the post was shared. Based on the time stamp in Google News, it looks like the wrong photo showed up in search results for at least an hour before anyone changed it.

People on Twitter were quick to roast the network for the mistake.

Is there nobody Black on the @NBCNews social staff? That is not @usainbolt. It’s @KevinHart4real.



As journalists, our credibility is everything. pic.twitter.com/ep5g7KuN2D — Marlon A. Walker (@marlonawalker) August 25, 2020

Among other things, there's about two feet of difference between Usain Bolt and Kevin Hart. pic.twitter.com/BRwIt1AUTx — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 25, 2020

Eventually, even Hart himself jumped into the commentary on Twitter:

“I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight….I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever…” Kevin Hart/Twitter

