Thanksgiving meal offered to homeless, needy

PRICHARD, Ala. – (WKRG) — Goodwill Church Ministries International will be serving Thanksgiving dinner for those less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day.

Sylvester Parsons says they expect to feed 100 people but are prepared to do more. He says God gave his wife, Julinda, the vision to serve the homeless and the needy and they hope to make it an annual event. “Goodwill Church Ministries International believes in not only feeding the Soul & Spirit, but also helping with the needs of God’s people. We believe that when people have been blessed, they should also be a blessing to other,” said Parsons.

The church, located at 1038 Grant Avenue in Prichard, will serve meals from 10 in the morning until noon.