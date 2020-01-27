Texas teacher accused of bringing handgun to school

(AP) – A Texas teacher who authorities say brought a handgun to school and made threatening comments about colleagues has been arrested.

Mark Davis, a history and geography teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, located northwest of Houston, was arrested Wednesday.

He’s charged with possessing a weapon in a prohibited place and threatening to exhibit or use a firearm at a school.

A criminal complaint says a teacher who encountered Davis Tuesday said he “appeared to be more angry than usual.”

Although Davis had a license to carry a handgun the school had posted notices prohibiting people from bringing guns onto campus.

