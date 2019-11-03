Texas search group joins effort to find Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN Ala. (WIAT) — The most recent updates in the search for Aniah Blanchard.

Texas Equusearch has joined in the search and rescue efforts for the missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

The organization posted to their Facebook on Saturday.

MISSING: Aniah Blanchard-Auburn, Alabama (10/23/19)Aniah Blanchard was last seen, and hasn’t been heard-from since… Posted by Texas EquuSearch – TXEQ on Saturday, November 2, 2019

The search organization is based out of Dickinson, Texas. Texas Equusearch and Recovery Team started in August 2000 with the purpose to provide volunteer horse-mounted search and recovery for lost and missing persons.

The organization has been involved in high-profile abduction cases, such as Natalee Holloway.

Aniah Blanchard’s family reported her missing on October 24. Since her disappearance, the reward for information that leads to her return is now $105,000, according to Crime Stoppers.