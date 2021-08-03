Texas and bacon heat up the trending stories for August 3

(WKRG) — Stories that are sure to go viral involve sports and food. Some of the top stories on WKRG.com talk about both.

More changes are coming to the sports world. The Oakland Raiders moved to vegas, California NFL teams are all over the place really and now a new york team wants to make a move to Texas…?

This is very premature talk, the Buffalo Bills contract ends with Highmark Stadium in 2023. Austin would be an option but the bills want the taxpayers to pay for 100 percent of their new stadium. This opens the door for states that don’t have teams- Alabama for example- to pitch a better offer.

Austin mayor Steve Adler tweeted about the rumor with possible name changes like the Austin amps. But it is unlikely however that a state with two teams already- the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans- would welcome a third.

This is something that would not happen in Texas. California restaurants are worried they might run out of bacon. New health standards for animal welfare beginning in 2022 are only being met by 4 percent of hog operations in the state. In these new laws, restaurants won’t be allowed to use any other pork.

On the consumer side, if the supply gets cut by 96 percent, prices will skyrocket. Pork industry leaders have filed lawsuits to be allowed exemptions to sell pork in the state.

Everyone is doing a remake nowadays, so why not bring three beautiful icons back together. 980 film “9 to 5” stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin are in talks to join the screen once again for the Netflix series Grace and Frankie’s final season.

In an interview, Parton says she will join the seventh season in some fashion but the details are not ironed out. Dolly has done quite well in the tv world lately. This year picking up two Emmy nominations for her own Netflix film, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.”

