Testimony: Woman shot 5-year-old girl in the neck after seeing a spider, mental health evaluation ordered

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – New details revealed during court testimony on Thursday suggest a woman shot a 5-year-old girl in Mobile after seeing a spider.

Tronisha Ellis, 29, was arrested on March 2 in connection to the shooting on Marine Street.

Ellis faced a judge for her preliminary hearing on Thursday where a detective with Mobile police testified she told investigators she started firing off rounds inside the home after seeing a spider.

Police say 5-year-old Zendaya Cook was shot in the neck but has since been released from the hospital and reportedly is making a full recovery.

Ellis’ attorney told WKRG News 5 after the preliminary hearing that a mental health evaluation was ordered for his client in circuit court to determine if she was dealing with any mental health issues at the time of the shooting.

Testimony revealed she was at the home on Marine Street gathering her belongings after she was asked to leave the home.

Ellis is being charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection to the case.

The 5-year-old girl’s brother and father were reportedly fired at as well by Ellis but were not injured in the shooting, police say.

Ellis was previously denied bond because she was on probation at the time of the incident.

The judge determined there was enough probable cause against her to bound her charges over to the grand jury.

Ellis will continue to be held without bond until her next court appearance.