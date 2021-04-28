Testimony: Spring Hill College student was bruised and bloody after sexual assault, defense says it was consensual

Warning: Some viewers might find the details of this story disturbing.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Testimony given in court on Wednesday revealed the Spring Hill College student, Audrey Cox, who says she was sexually assaulted inside her dorm room was bruised and bloody after the attack.

Vassil Kokali, a senior at Spring Hill College being charged in the case, has pleaded not guilty and his defense argues the sex he and Cox had was consensual.

Kokali faced a judge for his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, where prosecutors called on an officer at Spring Hill College to testify about the allegations.

The officer told the courtroom that Cox reported the alleged sexual assault the day after the incident. He said the incident in question happened around 2:30 a.m. on March 12. It was reported to Spring Hill College at about 7 a.m. on March 13.

The officer on campus who investigated the case told the judge Cox alleges she woke up to Kokali sexually assaulting her after a night out downtown.

She believes she was drugged.

The officer says surveillance video captured Kokali entering New Hall dorm, Cox’s residence hall, during the night in question. According to witnesses the officer interviewed, Cox and Kokali were interacting and making out on the dance floor at Saddle Up Saloon in downtown Mobile prior to the sexual assault later in the evening.

The officer testified Cox was highly intoxicated and says a friend called an Uber to take her home. He says Kokali did not head back to Spring Hill College’s campus with them but went to the residence hall later in the evening.

Cox alleges Kokali broke into her dorm when she was asleep in her bed, then attacked, and sexually assaulted her.

The officer says Cox told him Kokali assaulted her vaginally and anally. Evidence was collected including a rape kit at USA Hospital. Those results are still pending.

The officer also says he took photographic evidence of Cox which includes pictures of bruises. He says the bruises look like fingerprints on her thighs.

Kokali’s attorney argues the sexual intercourse was consensual. She also argued that she believes Cox had taken recreational drugs earlier in the evening, specifically MDMA, which she says reduces her credibility.

Kokali is being charged with rape, sodomy, and burglary.

The judge determined there was enough probable cause after the hearing and bound all three cases over to the grand jury.

Kokali remains out of jail on bond. He is an international student and was previously ordered to surrender his passport.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, help is available. To speak with someone today, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline available 24 hours at 1-800-656-4673.