Test results expected back today after sewage spill in Fish River

FISH RIVER, Ala. (WKRG) – Results are expected back later today after samples were taken in Fish River following a sewage spill in Loxley earlier this week.
Mobile Baykeeper sent crews to Fish River in Baldwin County to assess the possible impacts in the area.
News 5’s Blake Brown is speaking with Mobile Baykeeper officials today about the process and what they’re expected to find.
