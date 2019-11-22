Tesla unveils ‘bulletproof’ electric truck

Los Angeles, Calif. (WKRG/ CBS NEWS) Tech company Tesla has unveiled what it calls a bullet proof new product, but the new electric pick up truck didn’t exactly live up to the hype.

Tesla founder Elon Musk revealed the futuristic electric vehicle last night at the Los Angeles Auto Show. He bragged the truck has a maximum 500 mile range and claims it performs better than some sports cars.

When demonstrating the vehicle’s durability, the sledge hammer test went off as planned, but throwing baseball sized metal spheres at the so-called armor glass did not.

Tesla has long struggled with production and profitability. Experts say the company is making a good pivot into the pickup industry.

“Pickup trucks are far and away the biggest segment in the United States. Millions of trucks are sold here, and Tesla is looking to expand their growth,” said Tim Stevens, Editor in Chief of CNET Roadshow.

The truck will be priced at just under $40K, but there is a wait. This version of the cybertruck will not be available until 2022.