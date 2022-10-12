It the spookiest time of the year as we have Halloween right around the corner, and you already know that Things to do with Theo would have something special specifically for this time of year! The Imogene Theater has a long and storied history of paranormal activity as some people have reported weird smells, and seeing actual ghosts there! Someone call the Ghostbusters! Well, on October 15th the day will be filled with haunted attractions with actors, story tellers, costumes and other surprises. That’s not all as as the Second Sight Paranormal TV team will conduct a full investigation in the theater, complete with ghost hunting equipment! If you want to know more, keep watching Things to do with Theo!