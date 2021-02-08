Terminix agrees to pay $60 million for overcharging Alabama customers, claims can now be filed online

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Terminix, the pest control company, has agreed to pay $60 million dollars for overcharging customers, and now claims can be filed online.

In a news conference on Monday morning, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich along with Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the website that victims can go to in order to file their claims against Terminix.

The $60 million dollar agreement was reached between the state and the pest company in November and people who were impacted told News 5 they hope justice is finally served.

“For me it was devastating. When you are paying $400 to your termite bond and it increases to $1,350, that’s bankruptcy to me,” says Ngai Mingo, a former Terminix customer.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says the facts are clear that Terminix took advantage of their customers and now they will have to pay for the damage they have caused.

“Our claims are under the Alabama Deceptive Trades Practices Act which specifically speaks to fraudulent actions on behalf of businesses. Terminix can characterize however they will their actions in this case. The result however in the settlement is the fact that Alabama consumers will be made whole,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall.

In a statement to WKRG News 5, a spokesperson for Terminix said:

“We believe that the settlement reached with the Alabama Attorney General’s office is a fair resolution that is in the best interest of our customers, specifically those in Mobile and the surrounding counties. As stated in the agreement, the company does not admit to any fraud or wrongdoing in connection with our business practices.

Over the last year, we have made substantial improvements in our operations, claims management processes, governance structure, and quality assurance, including completing a $10 million supplemental treatment plan to address customer concerns during 2020, before this investigation began. The improvements have enhanced our ability to treat Formosan termites and serve our customers more effectively. This settlement and these enhancements continue our efforts to support our customer base in the area.“

Click here to file your claim.