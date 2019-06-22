UPDATE: Tennessee tourist who drowned in Destin identified

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (6/24) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction regarding the identification of the Tennessee tourist who drowned Saturday at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin.

The victim’s name is 46-year-old Bhuvaneshwar Karunanithi of Ooltewah, Tennessee.

UPDATE (7:15 p.m. 6/23/19) A tourist who drowned Saturday while swimming in the Gulf at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin has been identified as 46-year-old Suryanarayan Arundhadthi of Ooltewah, Tenn.

His daughter told Okaloosa County sheriff deputies they were in rough surf about thigh high when the victim’s legs were swept out from under him. He was later pulled unconscious from the water.

Arundhadthi was pronounced dead at Destin Emergency Room.

Original story

A 49-year-old tourist from Tennessee has drowned in the Gulf of Mexico at Henderson Beach Park in Destin.

First responders were called to the scene around 12:18. p.m. The man was not breathing when they arrived and although CPR was undertaken, he did not survive.

Additional information will be released at a later time.