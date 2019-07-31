Teens arrested for stealing SUV from Destin home

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three teens have been arrested for stealing an SUV from a Destin home Tuesday.

Donald Gates (18), Jaheim Stanley (18) and Timothy Wright (16) are charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Timothy Wright

Donald Gates

Jaheim Stanley



The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the trio stole a 2017 Nissan Armada from Laurent Court. Deputies found the car Tuesday night abandoned at 616 Gap Creek Drive. The suspects were found nearby. Gates admitted to stealing the SUV. Wright and Stanley admitted they were aware of the stolen vehicle.