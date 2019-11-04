Teenager who escaped custody following arrest for school threats still at large

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been four days since a 17-year-old who police say made threats to several Mobile County schools escaped custody. Mobile Police say the teen is still at large.

The teenager was arrested on Halloween for making threats on social media to carry out school shootings. Police say the teenager created a Facebook profile featuring a clown and threatened a shooting at Vigor High School. Investigators say the teenager also threatened violence at LeFlore, Williamson, and B.C. Rain. He allegedly told investigators it was meant as a prank. Police charged the teenager with harassment.

The teenager was being transported to Strickland Youth Center when he slipped out of his handcuffs and ran through a gate before it closed. Police are urging those who know the teen to encourage him to turn himself in for the safety and himself and others. Despite being on the run, police are not releasing his name. Police say they do not have reason to believe he has fled town.