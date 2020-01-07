Teen who saved man from fire receiving medal tonight in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — On November 29, 2019, 83-year-old Billy Ray Edwards thought he was going to die.

His home on Jesse Lane off Highway 31 was on fire. He was stuck inside.

“It was coming fast, then all of a sudden, that smoke was getting heavy, and then the lights went out,” he said. “And I couldn’t tell where I was.”

Then came 18-year-old Demorrist Shaw, Edwards’ neighbor. He kicked down the door and pulled Edwards out.

Tuesday evening, the Spanish Fort Fire Rescue Department will be recognizing Shaw for his actions and presenting him with a Citizen’s Medal and certificate.

News 5 will be at the presentation, which is at 6 p.m. We will have video, and more about the rescue, tonight at 10 p.m.

