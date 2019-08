PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting where they say a teenager was shot multiple times.

The shooting happened around 4-4:30 Friday afternoon at 119 East Pertain Street. When police got to the scene, they say they found a 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was still responsive when police got there. He was taken to University Hospital.

Police say the boy’s mother was also home at the time of the shooting.