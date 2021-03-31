PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old has been seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Pensacola. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened just after 12:30 am near the intersection of Ten Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. The driver of a small, dark-colored sedan apparently tried to avoid the teenager but failed. The driver then sped off. The sedan will have damage on the front bumper and hood, and near the passenger side’s head light. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.
Teen seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash, police search for driver involved
by: WKRG Staff