PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen wanted for a summer 2021 murder surrendered to police on Friday, Jan. 14. The teen, who can not be identified due to Alabama law, was wanted for killing LaCraig Brown at Fry Daddy’s on Sep. 11.

Police tell us the teen was arrested a while back on another charge, sent to Strickland Youth Center and was released before Prichard PD could issue a murder warrant. He finally surrendered Friday, Jan. 14.