Mobile teen honors late baby brother by hosting prom for others with disabilities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old St. Paul’s student paid tribute to his baby brother while doing something special for others with disabilities. William Coleman’s vision provided a lot of smiles and cheers at Mobile’s Mulherin Home Wednesday afternoon.

Coleman said his brother, who was born prematurely with disabilities, died in 2016 at just seven months old. Ever since then, he wanted to do something to honor Baby C-J.

So, he and his girlfriend, 18-year-old Jordan Chow, decided to put on a Mardi Gras-themed prom event complete with karaoke, crafts, and call outs.

Coleman said, “I wanted to do something different and something out of the ordinary, and I thought about all of the events that I have to do with the different dances and stuff like that that I have coming up. So I was like.. hey, a dance for the mentally challenged is perfect.”

“I think it’s great that they get a chance to you know have fun and meet new people and get loose a little bit you know”, Chow said.

LATEST STORIES