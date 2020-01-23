Teen falls out car window, critically injured

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say a 14-year-old girl who fell out of a car window was critically injured.

News outlets report the teen was leaning out of the window Wednesday evening when the driver hit a curb. That’s when the girl fell out of the window.

Florida Highway Patrol says the teen is listed in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Orlando. Troopers are still working to determine how many people were in the car at the time. The driver was a 19-year-old woman. It’s unclear whether she’ll face charges.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories