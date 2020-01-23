Teen falls out car window, critically injured

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say a 14-year-old girl who fell out of a car window was critically injured.

News outlets report the teen was leaning out of the window Wednesday evening when the driver hit a curb. That’s when the girl fell out of the window.

Florida Highway Patrol says the teen is listed in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Orlando. Troopers are still working to determine how many people were in the car at the time. The driver was a 19-year-old woman. It’s unclear whether she’ll face charges.

