MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile murder suspect is behind bars after being on the run for months.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office booked , 18-year-old Lacedrick Davis, into Metro Jail Tuesday Night. He is accused of shooting and killing Cedric Lynch, Jr. while sitting in his car on Northwest Drive in March.

WKRG News 5 learned the Mobile Police Department was looking for Davis for in April.

Davis is charged with murder, first degree burglary, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to MCSO, Davis was brought to Mobile from Texas.