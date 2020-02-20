Teen accused of killing motorcyclist back in court

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager accused of shooting and killing a Pine Hill man last year is back in court Thursday.

Maurice Powell is in court for his youthful offender status hearing. These particular hearings are closed to the public and media.

On January 27th the other suspect accused of the killing, Marlon Mendenhall, was denied youthful offender status. Bond was also denied. The case will continue on April 7.

Marlon Mendenhall and Maurice Powell are accused of killing Tim Fletcher last year in Pine Hill, north of Thomasville.

