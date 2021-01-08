Team name change for Senior Bowl: American vs. National instead of North vs. South

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Because of the pandemic, the upcoming Senior Bowl will have a lot of changes. One of the biggest changes that is not related to COVID-19 is the teams in the nation’s premier all-star game will no longer be called North and South. This year, it’ll be the National vs. The American.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told WKRG News 5 ” it’s time for change.”

The all-stars will come to Mobile in the last week of the month to just practice and play the game, which is scheduled for Jan. 30. NFL teams will be limited to only 10 personnel to scout the event. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The 6,000 tickets allotted are already sold, and there will be no tailgating before the game on the USA campus.

LATEST STORIES