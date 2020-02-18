Taylor Swift’s father fights off burglar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Taylor Swift’s father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers on Jan. 17 just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it.

The paper says the men fought before Hoover ran.

Hoover has a lengthy arrest record that includes burglary, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Swift picked Hoover out of a photo lineup, and police say Hoover called them to report the altercation.

Hoover was found last week and charged with burglary.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

LATEST STORIES: