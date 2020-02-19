Tax filing deadlines extended for Alabama taxpayers affected by flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Revenue is offering tax relief to Alabama taxpayers who have been affected by recent flooding across Alabama. The relief comes in response to the emergency declaration made by Gov. Kay Ivey on Feb. 18.



ADOR will grant filing extensions to taxpayers directly affected by flooding caused by February 2020 storms. Affected Alabama taxpayers in all 67 counties have until April 30, 2020, to file tax returns due on or after Feb. 18, 2020, and before April 30, 2020. Penalty relief will be provided during the extension period. Taxpayers seeking this Alabama tax relief should write “Flooding Relief – 2020” in red ink on any state paper return/report which relies on this filing extension relief. Affected taxpayers filing electronically should contact ADOR for filing guidance. Taxpayers may contact the following ADOR offices by telephone:

Individual Income Tax: 334-353-0602

Corporate Income Tax: 334-242-1200

Pass-through Entities: 334-242-1033

Sales and Use Tax: 334-242-1490

Business Privilege Tax: 334-353-7923

Withholding Tax: 334-242-1300

In addition, taxpayers in areas not specifically designated in the emergency declaration who encounter difficulty filing on time due to weather-related circumstances associated with the flooding emergency may be eligible to request a waiver of late-filing and late-payment penalties after providing appropriate documentation to ADOR.



To read the Executive Order, click here.

