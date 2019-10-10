Target sells out of Golden Girls costumes just before Halloween

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — “The Golden Girls” ended more than 25 years ago but fans are still obsessed with the classic sitcom. Target has been selling “Golden Girls” Halloween costumes this year but they have run out before the holiday. Other retailers have also sold out as well. It is possible to track down some costumes or you can get creative this Halloween.

The sitcom featured four senior citizens living in Miami; Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose. “The Golden Girls” aired from 1985 to 1992.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Trending Stories