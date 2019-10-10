Target sells out of Golden Girls costumes just before Halloween

(WKRG) — “The Golden Girls” ended more than 25 years ago but fans are still obsessed with the classic sitcom. Target has been selling “Golden Girls” Halloween costumes this year but they have run out before the holiday. Other retailers have also sold out as well. It is possible to track down some costumes or you can get creative this Halloween.

The sitcom featured four senior citizens living in Miami; Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose. “The Golden Girls” aired from 1985 to 1992.

LATEST STORIES: