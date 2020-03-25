Target dedicates first hour every Tuesday, Wednesday to elderly and those with health problems

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Target is following the course of other stores, like Dollar General, in dedicated a full hour of shopping solely to elderly citizens and people with health issues.

Certain items have become scarce in stores across the nation. This new schedule gives at-risk shoppers a chance to have fresh picks before anyone else is able to enter.

Several customers told us they were grateful for all of the support from their community, and Target’s efforts in keeping them safe. .

“Its a blessing because I needed everything in this basket,” Nuris Sanchez, one of those shoppers, said. “I got toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizer and eggs.”

She also expressed how we all need to relax and remember to be there for one another.

LATEST STORIES: