Target dedicates first hour every Tuesday, Wednesday to elderly and those with health problems

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Target is following the course of other stores, like Dollar General, in dedicated a full hour of shopping solely to elderly citizens and people with health issues.

Certain items have become scarce in stores across the nation. This new schedule gives at-risk shoppers a chance to have fresh picks before anyone else is able to enter.

Several customers told us they were grateful for all of the support from their community, and Target’s efforts in keeping them safe. .

“Its a blessing because I needed everything in this basket,” Nuris Sanchez, one of those shoppers, said. “I got toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizer and eggs.”

She also expressed how we all need to relax and remember to be there for one another.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories