ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel caught on fire at Bu-cee’s.

Rosinton Fire Dept confirmed they were on the scene for the fire that happened Saturday afternoon. They were able to put it out after about 15 minutes.

The fire didn’t cause major damage to the business or the tanker truck, but the tires of the truck were burned.